The future has never been better

Louis Glickman, a famous real estate investor, once said, "The best investment on earth is earth." I'm talking about growth in Lincoln and more amazing growth in our real estate market.

Realtors, buyers and sellers had an amazing year in 2020. Properties moved fast -- so fast that homes sold in minutes and hours rather than in days or weeks. Our "new normal" of mask wearing, distancing from our clients and spacing out showing times did little to slow the pace of buyers and sellers. Adaptation was necessary, and everyone worked together.

The low interest rates of 2020 whipped up this frenzied market, as buyers’ money goes further when borrowing money is cheap. And, as much as news outlets loved to proclaim that the market simply didn’t have enough properties to sell, the truth was that, by the numbers, there were only a small fraction fewer homes that came on the market in 2020 compared to 2019.

Here are a few things to consider for next year and beyond:

1. The southern beltway will move the Lincoln growth needle faster than anyone expects. Lincoln is going to grow south to the beltway and beyond, and it will be a developers’ race to the new finish line.