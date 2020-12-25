Louis Glickman, a famous real estate investor, once said, "The best investment on earth is earth." I'm talking about growth in Lincoln and more amazing growth in our real estate market.
Realtors, buyers and sellers had an amazing year in 2020. Properties moved fast -- so fast that homes sold in minutes and hours rather than in days or weeks. Our "new normal" of mask wearing, distancing from our clients and spacing out showing times did little to slow the pace of buyers and sellers. Adaptation was necessary, and everyone worked together.
The low interest rates of 2020 whipped up this frenzied market, as buyers’ money goes further when borrowing money is cheap. And, as much as news outlets loved to proclaim that the market simply didn’t have enough properties to sell, the truth was that, by the numbers, there were only a small fraction fewer homes that came on the market in 2020 compared to 2019.
Here are a few things to consider for next year and beyond:
1. The southern beltway will move the Lincoln growth needle faster than anyone expects. Lincoln is going to grow south to the beltway and beyond, and it will be a developers’ race to the new finish line.
2. With insanely low interest rates to spur the economy, conventional wisdom says to borrow. Maybe that means building or upgrading.
3. We need more labor to make it all happen, and jobs in the trades and in construction will be in high demand.
4. Bankers and lenders are on overload. This frenzy of business means that they are backlogged to process loans and refinancing. Be prepared for longer wait times in many transactions.
5. New construction homes will lead the growth. Buyers should consider building a new home or looking at new developments.
With all the fervor in real estate, our local market is poised for success in 2021. The future has never been better. My charge to each of you is to contact your favorite Coldwell Banker Realtor and let her/him know that you want in on the growth, the low interest rates and this exciting market. Call 402-489-9071 for more information.