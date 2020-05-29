The face-lift

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I have a secret. I like to paint. I put on my favorite podcast or audio book, put on my special, stained old clothing, and I’m off. I also have a professional painter. He indulges me and lets me work with him on my projects. The best part is, he sets up and cleans the brushes.

To me, changing the color of the walls is like giving a house a face-lift. It is one of the easiest things you can do to give a house a brand new look. Paint is inexpensive, relatively speaking. You make it or break it with the prep work and quality of the materials.

My current project is a total interior redo. The Green Bay Packer yellow bedroom is going away. The sky blue bedroom is out of here, as is the muted-green master bedroom. The red kitchen screams the year 2001. I admit, I picked some of these colors 15 years ago. My older self wonders what my younger self was thinking, besides pacifying the football-crazed son.

The new wall color is my new favorite neutral. It’s an ever-changing off-white. Sometimes it looks like it has a touch of grey, other times a touch of beige. It never fails to go with everything and always looks great. My older self has evolved tastes that now mean every room is the same color. The pop of color will have to come from art, furniture and rugs.