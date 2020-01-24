I saw the end of the world. And it’s spectacular! No doomsday sage needed. Ushuaia, Argentina bills itself as “El Fin Del Mundo.” It’s the world’s southern-most city, surrounded by the Andes Mountains, and a bit of a last-stop kind of place. I took my photo next to the El Fin Del Mundo sign, a touristy move, I admit.

Oddly, I couldn’t get a grasp on Ushuaia housing or any southern Chilean town I visited. For once there were no real estate offices with "for sale" signs in the window. I did note the most popular exterior siding was corrugated metal.

I went further south than Ushuaia. Our expedition took us to Cape Horn, or Capo De Horno. This treacherous island is the farthest southern point of the world -- next stop: Antarctica. Its nickname is also “Sailor’s Graveyard” as countless people have lost their lives "rounding the Horn." You know our local saying that if you don’t like the weather, wait an hour? At Cape Horn, it’s more like wait 5 minutes. While on the island, which to me looked similar to parts of Ireland, we kept our life jackets on in case of a needed quick escape to the black inflatable skiffs.