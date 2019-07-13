My childhood was a time when we didn’t have a lot of material things. We had the basic necessities. We never considered ourselves poor. Most farm families around us lived similar lives. That was considered normal back then.
We did have all we needed to live a good life. We had plenty of food on the table, because we worked hard and made sensible, good decisions. My parents saved and paid cash for everything. We lived sustainable lives and didn’t spend more than we earned. Our greatest accomplishment was being God-fearing Americans who tried to do all the right things.
Living closely within our means was the only sensible option, because my parents lived through the Great Depression and it left its mark. Dad was six when the Great Depression began, and Mom was just a baby. Money was tight and they suffered through those times. One Christmas Mom received only a dime and was happy to get that. Can you imagine what kids today would say if they received a dime for Christmas?
Our needs and wants used to be so different. Life was fairly basic years ago. As a child, my want list was primarily fed by the Sears and Roebuck or Montgomery Ward catalogues. There were quite a few things to want, but did I really need them, or could I afford them?
The good news is times have changed in our country; at least for now. Hopefully we will never see another Great Depression.
The average American appears to do fairly well today. That’s not to say there are many living in poverty. Our overall economy is great. Technology has made strides in so many areas. These combined improvements have taken us to new levels.
Our needs and wants list seems to be closely combined today. If we want it, we tend to buy it. Good examples are microwave ovens, garage door openers, yard sprinklers, cars loaded with options, the latest iPhones and computers, and the list goes on.
We’ve naturally become addicted to all things that improve our lives. Hopefully we will never have to live without them. Another Great Depression would test the survival skills of many that have a long needs list today.
Plumbing is a good example of the changes since the Great Depression. There were still many outhouses during those times until indoor plumbing became a need. I remember using those scary outhouses at both Grandparents’ homes.
Grandma and Grandpa Zohner also had a hand pump on their kitchen sink. It was fed from a cistern tank that collected runoff rain water from the roof of their home. Let’s never go back to that!
Indoor plumbing has gone way past being a basic want. It’s now common to have multiple bathrooms. Automatic faucets are becoming a necessity because they save time and are more sanitary. The “right height” elongated toilets are preferred because they are considerably more comfortable. These toilets are a necessity for many. The same can be said for grab bars.
Plumbing needs have gone way beyond the basic expectations. For instance, we expect a clean bathroom in a restaurant because it is a direct reflection of the kitchen. If the bathroom is dirty, why should we ever think the kitchen will be clean?
In fact, the success of almost all businesses is reflected by their plumbing, heating and air conditioning. The health and comfort of their customers and employees is a necessity today.
One of the biggest changes in my lifetime was in heating and air conditioning. I remember standing closely to an oil burner stove to get dressed because the rest of our farm home was cold. There was typically frost on a wall in my closet during cold winter days.
In the summer, all we had for cooling was opening the windows and hoping for cool air. Today, we expect precise temperatures at a healthy relative humidity, all from equipment that is energy efficient. Sacrificing comfort is no longer an option!
It helped me fully appreciate life after living through tougher times. I have no regrets, but only appreciation for what we have available to us today because of the sacrifices and dedication of previous generations. Many lived challenging lives and could share some interesting stories. Their needs and wants lists were much different.
It seems our needs and wants lists are combined today. Life may not be simpler because of all the things we own today, however it is much easier!