The boys on the beach

These boys are my kind of beach boys. Three brothers (I assume), ages approximately 7, 9 and 13, built, over the course of three days (I asked) the most magnificent sand structure you could imagine. "Castle" does not begin to cover it.

Pyramids, foliage, aquifer, moat, amphitheater, shells be-jeweling and bucket-built wall around all -- words do not do this project justice. But, best of all were these boys. Quietly, methodically, patiently, cooperatively they worked together, building together, dedicating their complete presence to the precise work at hand -- and delighting in it.

These boys, by doing what they do well -- being good brothers, being dedicated to the task at hand, being curious, capable, co-operative and careful -- made a good deposit, not just to the beach but to the hearts of those around. I’d hire these boys to be my architects; and not just of my house. They know something about how to do life well, and by doing that, make it better for others.