The boys on the beach

These boys are my kind of beach boys. Three brothers (I assume), ages approximately 7, 9 and 13, built, over the course of three days (I asked) the most magnificent sand structure you could imagine. "Castle" does not begin to cover it.
Pyramids, foliage, aquifer, moat, amphitheater, shells be-jeweling and bucket-built wall around all -- words do not do this project justice. But, best of all were these boys. Quietly, methodically, patiently, cooperatively they worked together, building together, dedicating their complete presence to the precise work at hand -- and delighting in it.
These boys, by doing what they do well -- being good brothers, being dedicated to the task at hand, being curious, capable, co-operative and careful -- made a good deposit, not just to the beach but to the hearts of those around. I’d hire these boys to be my architects; and not just of my house. They know something about how to do life well, and by doing that, make it better for others.
Although we probably cannot measure up to what these youngsters obliviously and inadvertently model, I like to think we do it well. Our real life real estate work, too, can make life a bit better for those around us. We are not builders, but we know some good ones. We are not architects but know how to structure a great deal. We collaborate with our great colleagues, and in all strive to put as much devotion and care into our work as these boys did.
Granted, bricks and mortar, contracts and collaboration here in our town on the prairie may not be quite as enthralling as sand castles by the sea. But still, good work, good experience, good patience, good cooperation and good hearts can build something great about anywhere.
And by the way, if your next castle is in a sandy place -- or any place -- we’ve got some great “architects” to connect you with in all sorts of places. Here in our place, we’ve got our own shovels and are ready to dig in.