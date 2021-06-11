The Apple Corps Club, a throwback on Lincoln's East Campus, thrives in a new century

Cindy Lange-Kubick Columnist Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places. Follow Cindy Lange-Kubick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Someone spelled the name wrong on the club’s flyer for the annual picnic at Idylwild Park back in 1983.

The handwritten invitation — stuck in front doors of homes up and down Professors Row and beyond on UNL's East Campus — instructed guests to bring their own table service and chairs, a hot dish, a cold dish and a beverage (non-alcoholic, if you don’t mind).

“Come for fun, food and friendship on Friday,” the invite proclaimed. “Sponsored by the Apple Core Extension Club.”

The typo slipped into history in the pages of a fat three-ring binder.

Not that the club, formed eight years earlier by a group of neighborhood women under the auspices of the county extension service, didn’t like a good play on words.

That’s what the Apple Corps Extension Club was, after all.

“Apple Street was the core of the neighborhood,” said Marge Thomssen, one of the group’s founding members and the wordsmith behind the name.

Thomssen also started the East Campus Starrs, a sister group named for yet another street in the neighborhood.