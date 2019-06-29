Having lived in many parts of the United States, our family has grown to appreciate the benefits of living in Lincoln and its surrounding communities. The people are nice, schools are fantastic, and the University of Nebraska’s sports teams … well, there is hope! The Lincoln metro is a growing and thriving community with its greatest moments ahead.
While the benefits of building in this community are many, the Lincoln metro is struggling to provide affordable new-construction starter homes, a problem not unique to the Midwest. Currently, Nebraska Home Sales agents are witnessing a strong demand for homes priced in the $125,000-$250,000 range. Over the past 20-30 years, this price range was the baseline for a new-construction starter home in Lincoln. Unfortunately, land prices are increasing, construction costs are skyrocketing, and good quality labor is in short supply. These issues have contributed to the difficulty of building new-construction starter homes under $325,000.
According to the Lincoln Planning Team, projections for the year 2040 show an increase from the 258,000 residents (as of publishing in 2017) to approximately 360,000 residents. This large influx creates a new demand for approximately 40,000 dwelling units to be constructed by 2040.
To help the Lincoln metro keep up with this rising demand for affordable new-construction starter homes, Nebraska Home Sales has come up with a solution! We encourage you to consider the Terrace View Development on the east side of Hickman. Buyers will delight in a brand new 1,400-square-foot, 3 bed, 2 bath ranch home on a large lot for around $300,000. Of the 66 lots, 25% have already been claimed, and the development is open to all builders interested in reasonable prices and great community appeal (there’s even talk of a City Aquatic Center in the works for this subdivision). To top it off, Hickman is only 15 minutes from Lincoln services and shopping at SouthPointe.
Look no farther for the accessible location, attractive pricing and neighborhood charm you want for the home of your dreams!