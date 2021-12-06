 Skip to main content
Tell us about Lincoln-area holiday light displays
Tell us about Lincoln-area holiday light displays

It can be hard to know exactly how many strands of Christmas lights you need to fully cover your tree. Thankfully, expert decorators have revealed a simple trick for calculating how many lights you will need. Generally, you will need one strand of 150 lights for each foot of your tree. The average household has a tree that is six feet tall, meaning six strands with a total of 900 bulbs will be needed. However, Christmas trees vary significantly in shape and size. If you have an especially broad tree, you will need more lights. If you want a super bright tree, it is recommended that you use strands with 200 bulbs. For a slightly dimmer tree, use strands with 100 bulbs

If you have a well-decorated house in or around Lincoln, or know of one in your neighborhood, let us know by using our online form, journalstar.com/forms/great_holiday_lights or emailing calendars@journalstar.com. Attaching a photo or video is a bonus!

We'll run the list periodically over the next few weeks, adding more houses as we get them.

