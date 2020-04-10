Tale of two transactions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Grandpa was his sounding board and council as he searched for his first home. Single, he was grateful for this support. Grandpa, for his part, was a sharp man, an accomplished professional who wanted the best for his grandson. He had owned a few homes, so he felt well versed in real estate. Grandpa knew what he knew, but what he did not know is what he did not know.

She was very close to her mother, and as it turns out, her mother was a REALTOR®. Naturally, she counted on her mother as a sounding board and good council as she shopped for her first home. Mom, too, was an accomplished professional. Mom knew what she knew, and also understood what she did not know.

As I write this, we are in the middle of the COVID-19 crisis. Like you, we are trying to sort out how this changes things. One thing that has not changed is this: Making decisions based upon good information rather than emotion, fear or any other, will yield more favorable outcomes.

Well intended, capable and experienced homeowner that he is, grandpa is not a local real estate professional. He does not know the nuances that can make or break a deal, and he did not ask. Consequently, in spite of doing many things correctly, his grandson did not get his house. The “devil is in the details” is never more true than in a dicey real estate situation. Your good agent knows these details.