Support native bees and enjoy the many benefits

Pollinators are responsible for about 75% of the food we eat. The European honeybee is the most well known, but our native bees are also critically important.

We can help our native bees and gardens by reducing or eliminating the use of pesticides and providing shelter as well as food and water.

About 70% of our native bees are ground nesting. Reduce the risk of conflicts with ground nesting bees by creating an inviting habitat away from prime gardening areas. Leave warm south-facing spaces open for bees to establish their in-ground nests.

Wood- and cavity-nesting bees, like the leaf cutter bee, make up about 30% of our native bee population. Others nest in hollow plant stems so leave these, their homes, stand for winter.

Bumblebees nest in abandoned animal burrows, tree cavities, grassy areas or under fallen leaves. A colony usually contains a few hundred bees. All members of the colony die in fall except the fertilized queens. The queens look for new homes the following spring.

Support our native bees by planting a variety of bee-attracting flowers. The plants provide food and shelter, and help attract the native bees to your landscape and bee houses.