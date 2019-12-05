Succulent plants – indoor cheer for the winter months

While some see winter as a vacation from gardening, others miss the garden so much they want one indoors. Succulent plants are a good indoor option, particularly if the house, townhome or apartment has lots of natural light. Succulent plants are attractive, easy to grow and low maintenance.

So, what is a “succulent?” The word comes from the Latin succulentus, which means fleshy or juicy. Succulents store water in their stems or leaves – as much as 95 percent of the total volume of a succulent is devoted to storing water!

Because of this water-storage ability, succulent plants do not require frequent watering. This is great news for those who forget to water and bad news for the habitual over-waterer; too much water causes root rot and will kill the plant.

To assure adequate drainage, use potting soil with added sand or perlite. One part sand or perlite and two parts potting soil works well. Layering the bottom of the pot with pebbles also helps with drainage. Small pots of succulents can be grouped together in an arrangement rather than putting several plants in one container to minimize the amount of soil (less soil, less retained moisture, thus avoiding soggy roots and root rot).