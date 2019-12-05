Succulent plants – indoor cheer for the winter months

While some see winter as a vacation from gardening, others miss the garden so much they want one indoors. Succulent plants are a good indoor option, particularly if the house, townhome or apartment has lots of natural light. Succulent plants are attractive, easy to grow and low maintenance.
So, what is a “succulent?” The word comes from the Latin succulentus, which means fleshy or juicy. Succulents store water in their stems or leaves – as much as 95 percent of the total volume of a succulent is devoted to storing water!
Because of this water-storage ability, succulent plants do not require frequent watering. This is great news for those who forget to water and bad news for the habitual over-waterer; too much water causes root rot and will kill the plant.
To assure adequate drainage, use potting soil with added sand or perlite. One part sand or perlite and two parts potting soil works well. Layering the bottom of the pot with pebbles also helps with drainage. Small pots of succulents can be grouped together in an arrangement rather than putting several plants in one container to minimize the amount of soil (less soil, less retained moisture, thus avoiding soggy roots and root rot).
Ideal lighting for a succulent is a south-facing window, but a bright east or west exposure can work if sun streams in at least four hours a day.
You have free articles remaining.
Succulent plants are pretty adaptable to temperature; they don’t mind chilly rooms. And, unlike the rest of us, winter’s low humidity is no problem for them.
Two of the most common succulent houseplants are aloe and jade.
The aloe plant (Aloe vera) is easy to grow and attractive, with plump, elongated leaves fanning out from its base. Aloe may be most known for its healing properties. Fresh sap from inside the leaves can be used to treat minor burns. In fact, scientific research indicates aloe gel can be used topically to treat burns, wounds, psoriasis and acne. Keep a plant near the kitchen for quick relief from minor mishaps.
Jade plant (Crassula ovata) gets its name from the Latin word crassus, which means thick or fleshy, and ovatus, meaning shaped like an egg. The glossy green leaves are the color of jade, hence the common name. Treelike in form, the jade plant is a unique succulent. While considered easy to grow, I managed to kill off a jade plant (yep, overwatering). Thankfully, my friend Susan – who propagates jade plants – gave me a second chance and (so far) the second one is alive, even after cutting and repotting floppy stems.
Other easy-to-grow succulents include kalanchoe, sanseveria (possibly the easiest of all) and haworthia (a very tiny succulent). Christmas and Thanksgiving cacti – schlumbergera – are also fairly easy for beginners. Unless you have a tremendous amount of sunshine entering the home, growing true cacti could be more challenging.
Succulents have become so popular, there are now fake plants made from felt. Now, that’s low maintenance.
Mari Lane Gewecke is a Master Gardener volunteer, affiliated with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus program, and a self-employed consultant.