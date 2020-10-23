Stay prepared to be prepared

I enjoyed a show at the Lied Center last weekend featuring Derrick Davis for an Evening of Broadway. As part of his show, he told us his story of how he got to Broadway, which included a brief stint in the insurance business as a claims adjuster and as a real estate agent, which of course sparked my interest.

As part of his story, he mentioned that he wasn’t destined for the “ordinary” life of selling insurance and real estate; he was extra-ordinary and was meant to do extra-ordinary things! He has always followed a family mantra: “If you stay prepared, you won’t have to get prepared” when opportunity shows its lovely face, and he was guided to his dream of success by following that simple plan.

As a real estate agent, I appreciated his lesson in diligence while, of course, enjoying his wonderful music. As agents, we have to work hard to find success in an overly saturated market. Not many people realize that real estate agents are business owners, just like the florist or baker down the street. We become in essence our own marketing department, social media expert, bookkeeper and graphic designer, in addition to being experts in our actual field of choice, which is real estate.