 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stay prepared to be prepared
View Comments

Stay prepared to be prepared

{{featured_button_text}}

I enjoyed a show at the Lied Center last weekend featuring Derrick Davis for an Evening of Broadway. As part of his show, he told us his story of how he got to Broadway, which included a brief stint in the insurance business as a claims adjuster and as a real estate agent, which of course sparked my interest.

As part of his story, he mentioned that he wasn’t destined for the “ordinary” life of selling insurance and real estate; he was extra-ordinary and was meant to do extra-ordinary things! He has always followed a family mantra: “If you stay prepared, you won’t have to get prepared” when opportunity shows its lovely face, and he was guided to his dream of success by following that simple plan.

As a real estate agent, I appreciated his lesson in diligence while, of course, enjoying his wonderful music. As agents, we have to work hard to find success in an overly saturated market. Not many people realize that real estate agents are business owners, just like the florist or baker down the street. We become in essence our own marketing department, social media expert, bookkeeper and graphic designer, in addition to being experts in our actual field of choice, which is real estate.

This year has brought many challenges to our small business owners, including real estate agents. Some have seen success, while others have had to close their doors. Some have managed to just stay afloat in hopes that if they hold out long enough, business will be booming again. If they stay prepared, they won’t have to get prepared. We all appreciate every referral that comes our way, because it means we will still be employed in a month or a year from now.

We support our partners in local business, just as our clients continue to support us. Diligence, perseverance, patience and a whole lot of practice will lead anyone to an extraordinary life, however that looks. To all who continue to fight the fight, I salute you. And if you ever need help in my area of expertise, give me a call.

Brynna Luke

Brynna Luke

 COURTESY PHOTO
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sprout new ideas

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Install a motion-sensing switch
Home & Garden

Install a motion-sensing switch

  • Updated

After living in a home or apartment with motion-sensing switches, it’s a safety convenience you take for granted. Whether you’re finding your way on a dark walkway outside or entering a room at night, a light switch with a sensor that turns on when it detects motion is very helpful. These sensors anticipate movement and make it safe going down a dark staircase to the basement, in public bathrooms and even while cruising the lighted freezer section in grocery stores; they conserve energy while providing instant lighting.

Spooky house
Home & Garden

Spooky house

It’s 1 a.m., and you are startled awake by an odd noise; and then another one. Now you’re wide awake, hiding under the covers, willing this ni…

+2
Ask the Builder: The saga of the sagging floor
Home & Garden

Ask the Builder: The saga of the sagging floor

  • Updated

Q: Howdy, Tim. I really need your advice. I’m thinking of residing my house, and it’s time to bite the bullet about repairing a structural issue that’s been getting worse each year. The floor in my living room has sagged 2 inches! The cause has been traced to a support column in between my two garage doors. I’m terrified about what this might cost to repair, and I have no idea what’s involved. Have you ever had to do a similar repair? Who is best suited to correct the problem? What kind of column would you install so it never happens again? — Stephen L., Worcester, Mass.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The 15 most baby boomer-dominant housing markets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News