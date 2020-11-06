Stay local, please

I just had a closing where the buyer went online to get his mortgage. This was a large, well-known bank that has competent local lenders, but this buyer went online to apply and was serviced (very poorly, I might add) by an internet loan officer. A local lender, with the same named bank, when asked to intercede for the problems that followed, said, “Oh, I wish they would have asked them (the internet site) to transfer the application to me, you would have none of these problems.”

The "online bank" asked both us and the borrower for the same documents over and over, did not respond to our questions and, although we allowed the typical six weeks to close, we were informed that it was impossible.

So, today, weeks later, we closed. We had all the papers signed and were waiting for the money wire to arrive so I could hand over the key. Another delay! These national banks accumulate interest on money they hold by the minute, so they wait until the last second (or in this case, too late) to wire the funds.

I have always preached: PLEASE STAY LOCAL. There have been attempts to try long-distance real estate transactions in the past. These seldom work well. You need "boots on the ground" to help you through the myriad of details and often "fires to be put out" in a typical transaction. Only your local Realtor and lender are best suited to do this for you.