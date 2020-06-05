Start moving!

After a slow pandemic April and early May, buyers are not wanting to wait any longer to purchase a home. There are currently over 625 previously owned homes under contract. On my 8:05 a.m. Saturday radio show (KFOR 1240AM and 103.03FM), I report on the Lincoln market. Never in the last six years have we had more than 600 pending homes.
In the last 20 days, my partners (Kim Soucie and Tim Reckling) and I listed 11 homes and sold all of them in less than three days. We have started the practice of listing and presenting offers a day or two later, so as to give all agents a chance to show and write offers. They all sold for more than the asking price.
The greatest demands for homes are still in the $150,000 to $250,000 price range. Homes over $350,000 may not move as quickly. SO … If you are thinking of moving up into a bigger and/or nicer home, NOW IS A GREAT TIME! Plus, interest rates are super low right now.
We have a buyer who failed on three attempts to purchase, and we found a For Sale by Owner seller who had not gotten an offer in a couple of weeks. He was willing to work with us, and we got the house without competing offers and at less than asking price. A HUGE reason to enlist and list with a REALTOR®.
If you are looking to buy, you really need a REALTOR® who can send you homes and show them to you the same day they come on the market. With 40 years of experience and thousands of homes between us, we can assist in pointing out the property conditions, advise on a proper value, and help write the winning offer. Of course, we still recommend a home inspection and your bank will require an appraisal, either of which might cause issues, but we are there to help with that as well.
