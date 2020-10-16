Spooky house

It’s 1 a.m., and you are startled awake by an odd noise; and then another one. Now you’re wide awake, hiding under the covers, willing this night to be over. Sound familiar sometime in your life? You’re not alone. Some homes are downright spooky. But are they possessed?
Houses are like people … some talk more than others. You’ll hear banging, creaking and popping, especially when everything else is quiet, such as at night. In most cases, what you’re hearing is the expansion and contraction of the structure's building materials. This happens most often with changes in temperature.
Have you been awakened by window or door rattling and become scared that someone is trying to break in? When you come out from under the covers, see if you can isolate which window or door is rattling. In the morning, it might be a simple fix of new weather stripping.
What about random scratching sounds? I always think about the squirrel I once had in the attic, or mice. While rodents and bats are possible, there might be an easy solution. In the morning, take a closer look at the outside of your house. Are there any branches or limbs hanging near or over your windows, siding or roof? If so, time for a trim. Still looking for a rodent? Check your foundation and seal for any holes. The same applies to attics – just make sure you safely and correctly remove the critter. As an example, bats are a protected species.
Are you awakened by loud bangs or clanging? If you have radiator heat, it’s a good indication that the system needs to be bled. What? You don’t have a radiator system? Then for sure, it’s time to go back under the covers … or drain the air from your water pipes in the morning.
One of my homes had a hot water boiler and radiator system. I loved the heat from the big, heavy radiators. As for the banging, my plumber set me up with a key to bleed the system, and showed me how to do it. The fix really wasn’t something to be scared of after all!
Buying or selling? We’d love to help. Contact us at info@LocationLincoln.com or 402-261-0470.
Katie Pocras, MBA, Associate Broker
Location Real Estate
402-429-8111
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!