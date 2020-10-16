Spooky house

It’s 1 a.m., and you are startled awake by an odd noise; and then another one. Now you’re wide awake, hiding under the covers, willing this night to be over. Sound familiar sometime in your life? You’re not alone. Some homes are downright spooky. But are they possessed?

Houses are like people … some talk more than others. You’ll hear banging, creaking and popping, especially when everything else is quiet, such as at night. In most cases, what you’re hearing is the expansion and contraction of the structure's building materials. This happens most often with changes in temperature.

Have you been awakened by window or door rattling and become scared that someone is trying to break in? When you come out from under the covers, see if you can isolate which window or door is rattling. In the morning, it might be a simple fix of new weather stripping.