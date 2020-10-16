 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spooky house
View Comments

Spooky house

{{featured_button_text}}

It’s 1 a.m., and you are startled awake by an odd noise; and then another one. Now you’re wide awake, hiding under the covers, willing this night to be over. Sound familiar sometime in your life? You’re not alone. Some homes are downright spooky. But are they possessed?

Houses are like people … some talk more than others. You’ll hear banging, creaking and popping, especially when everything else is quiet, such as at night. In most cases, what you’re hearing is the expansion and contraction of the structure's building materials. This happens most often with changes in temperature.

Have you been awakened by window or door rattling and become scared that someone is trying to break in? When you come out from under the covers, see if you can isolate which window or door is rattling. In the morning, it might be a simple fix of new weather stripping.

What about random scratching sounds? I always think about the squirrel I once had in the attic, or mice. While rodents and bats are possible, there might be an easy solution. In the morning, take a closer look at the outside of your house. Are there any branches or limbs hanging near or over your windows, siding or roof? If so, time for a trim. Still looking for a rodent? Check your foundation and seal for any holes. The same applies to attics – just make sure you safely and correctly remove the critter. As an example, bats are a protected species.

Are you awakened by loud bangs or clanging? If you have radiator heat, it’s a good indication that the system needs to be bled. What? You don’t have a radiator system? Then for sure, it’s time to go back under the covers … or drain the air from your water pipes in the morning.

One of my homes had a hot water boiler and radiator system. I loved the heat from the big, heavy radiators. As for the banging, my plumber set me up with a key to bleed the system, and showed me how to do it. The fix really wasn’t something to be scared of after all!

Buying or selling? We’d love to help. Contact us at info@LocationLincoln.com or 402-261-0470.

Katie Pocras, MBA, Associate Broker

Katie@LocationLincoln.com

Location Real Estate

402-429-8111

Katie Pocras

POCRAS
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sprout new ideas

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The most expensive zip code in every state
Real Estate

The most expensive zip code in every state

Despite widespread economic declines brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the real estate market has remained surprisingly strong, with record-setting increases in existing home sales in every region of the United States. 

Ask the Builder: Moving a front door sideways
Home & Garden

Ask the Builder: Moving a front door sideways

  • Updated

Q: Tim, I need your help and advice. I bought a foreclosed house for a really great price. The entrance hall is two stories high and features a large front door with a semi-circular window above it. But for some reason, the architect off-centered the door and window in the porch alcove. My contractor says the door and window can’t be relocated, and even if could be, it would be prohibitively expensive. The facing brick in this alcove is already removed, so I don’t understand why it can’t be done. What say you? Have you ever done something like this? How long would it take to remove the door and window, create the new opening, and reinstall the door and window? --Vicky M. Orient, N.Y.

Remove texture paint
Home & Garden

Remove texture paint

  • Updated

A texture finish can call attention to a not-so-remarkable wall or ceiling, but if that rustic surface isn’t your style you can remove it. However, the job is a time-consuming and often messy project. The fact that it’s tedious is another issue. The project is ideal for a newbie DIYer, because it’s work that requires no skills and saves money. It’s a no-brainer: Why hire a skilled contractor to do a grunt job a homeowner can do?

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 5 Items That Could Hurt a Home Sale

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News