Sorry, insect lovers, the Brood X cicadas emerging in the US won't be near Nebraska

They start from eggs laid on tree branches and in twigs and other undergrowth before hatching and moving underground.

Then, they stay there for years, maturing as nymphs before rising from the soil as adults when the temperature and climate are just right. The first of the Brood X cicadas are set to emerge later this month before the majority comes out in May.

That's when the mating madness begins. The male adults will spend the next couple of months flying around, attracting partners with a call that can reach up to 100 decibels.

"The biggest complaint about these cicadas is the noise," Chapman said. "It's very loud."

But the noise is about the extent of the problems — the cicadas don't have much of an impact on crops and don't pose harm to animals.

After the mating season ends, eggs are laid, the cicadas die off and the cycle begins again. After spending all that time underground, the adults only live for a month or two above ground.

"It's kind of like all of their energy goes into growing," Chapman said. "They're out and about just to mate, lay more eggs and die again and that's kind of unique how disproportionate their lifestyle is."