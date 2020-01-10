Something small

I am spending the third month in my new apartment, having moved just before the holidays and spending quite a bit of time getting settled and finding a place for everything. It has been a fairly amazing endeavor that has also resulted in yet another step in downsizing.

While I had to move from my beloved little 650-square-foot bungalow behind a historical home, I found another 650-square-foot bungalow in a community for retired folks. While the space is about the same square footage, it is configured differently, requiring some fairly constructive rearrangement of my stuff. In the process, I have discovered yet more realities:

• When you’re single and are living in a small space, you don’t need a lot of plates. I pondered, worried and debated with myself on some new dishes. The ones I had for years and really, really liked had acquired small chips and needed to be replaced. I loved these rectangular plates that fit well in my cabinets; alas, the company that made them discontinued them, so I had to find something totally new. Interestingly, manufacturers feel that we all need two sizes of plates, regular and smaller ones for – whatever. They also think we all need cups and saucers. Not only does my space not allow for seating 12 people at a table for elegant dining, I don’t have space to store an abundance of dishes. I now own service for six in unbreakable Corelle with no cups nor saucers. Service for six only because companies don’t make service for four.