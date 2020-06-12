I was standing with my seller outside of her 1970s Colonial-style home. It’s a stately, solid red brick house with slate blue shutters. The interior has beamed ceilings and a stone wood burning fireplace. The rooms are large and gracious, and have a very nice flow. If you’re going to host a party, this home would do well.
My seller, Jane, had done a wonderful job over the years of updating the house, while keeping an eye on what it is – a Colonial. She didn’t try to make it into something it isn’t. It’s not Mid-Century, or Urban Farmhouse or Tudor, Victorian or Craftsman. Her design choices reflect this insight. She did this with a combination of what I call, “Something Old, Something New.”
The “Something Old, Something New” theory means that you keep what you can, and update what you can’t or shouldn’t save. A good example is Jane's front entryway. It has two solid, wood French doors that both open. She kept them, painting them a Colonial sage green, and made sure both of them work well. The original door handles are also currently in use. But the wood screen doors are now just a memory, as they were deteriorated beyond repair.
Once you get into the front entry, you’re greeted by the original red-brick veneer floor. It’s still in great shape. The rest of the flooring has been updated. The stairway metal railing got an update. The kitchen cabinet bronze pulls were polished and reinstalled, as they were in excellent condition. The bathroom hardware was tossed.
One of my favorite features that she saved is the exterior lantern lights. They were an eyesore - dirty and full of 50 years of bug decay. I watched her take down lights, clean the original stain glass, spray paint the metal a fresh black and reinstall with LEDs. They look amazing! What’s old is new if you do it well.
Buying or selling? We’d love to help. Contact us at info@LocationLincoln.com or (402) 261-0470.
Katie Pocras, MBA, Associate Broker
Location Real Estate
402-429-8111
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!