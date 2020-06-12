× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was standing with my seller outside of her 1970s Colonial-style home. It’s a stately, solid red brick house with slate blue shutters. The interior has beamed ceilings and a stone wood burning fireplace. The rooms are large and gracious, and have a very nice flow. If you’re going to host a party, this home would do well.

My seller, Jane, had done a wonderful job over the years of updating the house, while keeping an eye on what it is – a Colonial. She didn’t try to make it into something it isn’t. It’s not Mid-Century, or Urban Farmhouse or Tudor, Victorian or Craftsman. Her design choices reflect this insight. She did this with a combination of what I call, “Something Old, Something New.”

The “Something Old, Something New” theory means that you keep what you can, and update what you can’t or shouldn’t save. A good example is Jane's front entryway. It has two solid, wood French doors that both open. She kept them, painting them a Colonial sage green, and made sure both of them work well. The original door handles are also currently in use. But the wood screen doors are now just a memory, as they were deteriorated beyond repair.