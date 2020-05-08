Some neighborhoods are having a neighborly quarantine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It started when I was moved by what I saw they were doing in Spain -- stepping out their door each day at 8 p.m. and applauding the people in health care and others who were endangering themselves to serve their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. I stepped onto my stoop and clapped my hands. That was back in March.

Since then, we have celebrated in our own way by gathering in the circle, just south of Rousseau School each day at 8 p.m. -- well, except when the weather has been nasty. At first, it was fairly dark in the early evening, and we chatted for a few minutes and headed back inside. It was mostly those of us who live on the circle.

Then, a few more folks on the street joined in and we stayed out a bit longer. Little by little, we were getting to know one another better. The children on the street often participated -- zooming around on their bikes, scooters and even hover boards.

And, on Sunday evening, May 2, I just stood there amazed at what I was seeing and hearing. We teased Jim and Lindy about their yard they’d just landscaped. We checked to see how Natalie was doing with her She Shed. We laughed at what Sam, Reese and Addison were doing in their backyard.