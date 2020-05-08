Some neighborhoods are having a neighborly quarantine

It started when I was moved by what I saw they were doing in Spain -- stepping out their door each day at 8 p.m. and applauding the people in health care and others who were endangering themselves to serve their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. I stepped onto my stoop and clapped my hands. That was back in March.
Since then, we have celebrated in our own way by gathering in the circle, just south of Rousseau School each day at 8 p.m. -- well, except when the weather has been nasty. At first, it was fairly dark in the early evening, and we chatted for a few minutes and headed back inside. It was mostly those of us who live on the circle.
Then, a few more folks on the street joined in and we stayed out a bit longer. Little by little, we were getting to know one another better. The children on the street often participated -- zooming around on their bikes, scooters and even hover boards.
And, on Sunday evening, May 2, I just stood there amazed at what I was seeing and hearing. We teased Jim and Lindy about their yard they’d just landscaped. We checked to see how Natalie was doing with her She Shed. We laughed at what Sam, Reese and Addison were doing in their backyard.
We've gotten closer. We're much more aware of what's happening in each other's lives. We're not just people living near each other. We've become honest-to-goodness neighbors.
For example, the Larsons live at one end of our street and often make the trek to the circle. As Sheryl pointed out, “We’re thankful for our neighbors, and we’re feeling so much more connected and involved. There can be good things that come out of challenging times!”
Joy Armstrong lives on the circle with her family and noted, “We didn’t know many of our neighbors beyond a wave or hello. Happily, as we’ve taken time to get to know each other, I feel I really know them now. It’s been an unexpected blessing. I feel like I’ve made a bunch of new friends.”
When I shared our story on the Nextdoor app and website, I learned from Judy Greenwald that some of the women in Woodshire noticed that the men were becoming couch potatoes, so they set a date and time and encouraged their husbands to take a chair and hang out on a neighborhood driveway; appropriately distanced, of course.
“They all showed up and returned home happy campers,” Greenwald said. “It’s time for the women next week, and we’re hoping the men will organize something for themselves, too.”
Rich Rodenburg in the Country Club area noted that they have similar gatherings in the circle where he lives. I also heard from folks in other neighborhoods about activities where they live. It’s encouraging to learn that even in our self-imposed home stays, we’re reaching out and establishing deeper connections with our neighbors.
Two comments from my own neighborhood underscore that point. Lindy Davis, right next door, said that she and Jim have gotten to know people much better, and they’ve enjoyed watching some of the children play with their new toys.
And, Eddie Rodell really hit home when he pointed out, “For the almost 10 years I have lived in the circle, I have always waved at or said 'hello' to our neighbors. But with the nightly gatherings on the circle, I have gotten the opportunity to speak with and get to know my neighbors. They’ve changed from neighbors living nearby and become true friends.”
