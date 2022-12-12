 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Share your holiday light displays with us

  • Updated
Share your holiday lights displays with us

The festive Christmas season is underway and we all know what that means — holiday light displays.

Does your home have the best holiday lights in your neighborhood this year? Bragging rights are at stake.

Show us those over-the-top, holiday displays and we’ll share them with readers in an online gallery.

Submit a photo of your display online at JournalStar.com. You can find the photo submission form under "Join the Community" available in the left menu. You can submit video here.

As the season continues, we'll be sharing those holiday photos online and you'll also be able to check out other reader-submitted displays around the region.

Holiday light submission guidelines:

— Photos must be submitted by Dec. 18 at 5 p.m. We’ll post the photos online at JournalStar.com and share submissions on social media throughout the submission period.

— Submit your best photo of your display and include your complete address so that readers can check out your lights in person during their holiday lights drives.

— In the description, share details such as theme or other details about the installation you think are interesting.

Below: The map from Phillip's Lincoln Lights Facebook group of area displays (Phillip Wagoner is a private citizen and not affiliated with the Journal Star).

Experts say that people who like to put their Christmas decorations up early are happier than those who wait.
