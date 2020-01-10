Selling: the nuts and bolts

It’s easy for the nuts and bolts to get lost in the shuffle. They are not exciting, but they are important. As they say, “The devil is in the details.” An offer is put together with excitement and anticipation of what is to come. Pending time is spent packing and planning. Then comes the actual move; let’s just say moving is not for the faint of heart.

A couple nuts and bolts to pay attention to:

Fixtures

A fixture is anything attached or “a piece of equipment or furniture which is fixed in position in a building or vehicle to the home.” The contract states that unless otherwise negotiated (anything can be overridden by written contract), fixtures stay with the home. Think kitchen cabinets. But also think shelves, or window treatments. If a questionable item is important, it is important to clarify in the contract.

Condition

What is clean and why do I care? Just as “one man’s junk is another man’s treasure,” so to one man’s clean is another one’s filthy. And how about nail holes, TV brackets, trash in the garage or the wood pile in the back? Your agent’s experienced eye is helpful here. If in doubt, ask. You know what they say about assumptions.