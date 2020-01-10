Selling: the nuts and bolts

It’s easy for the nuts and bolts to get lost in the shuffle. They are not exciting, but they are important. As they say, “The devil is in the details.” An offer is put together with excitement and anticipation of what is to come. Pending time is spent packing and planning. Then comes the actual move; let’s just say moving is not for the faint of heart.
A couple nuts and bolts to pay attention to:
Fixtures
A fixture is anything attached or “a piece of equipment or furniture which is fixed in position in a building or vehicle to the home.” The contract states that unless otherwise negotiated (anything can be overridden by written contract), fixtures stay with the home. Think kitchen cabinets. But also think shelves, or window treatments. If a questionable item is important, it is important to clarify in the contract.
Condition
What is clean and why do I care? Just as “one man’s junk is another man’s treasure,” so to one man’s clean is another one’s filthy. And how about nail holes, TV brackets, trash in the garage or the wood pile in the back? Your agent’s experienced eye is helpful here. If in doubt, ask. You know what they say about assumptions.
These and countless other nuts and bolts have bearing on whether, when or how smoothly closing occurs. A general guideline is (as stated in the purchase contract): the home is to be in a similar condition to when it was placed under contract. So yes, you must mow the lawn or fix the fence that broke, and if that nail hole would bother you, yes, fill it. But buyers also need to realize that the “same condition” is just that. It is not a new house (unless it actually is) and will not be pristine.
A recent transaction seemed smooth until the walk-through. The gate had fallen off the fence thanks to a windy day just prior to close. Seller was understandably distracted and it escaped their notice. Buyer could not move in, and would not close, until repaired. It was, and it did. All it needed was some nuts and bolts.