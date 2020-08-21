Seller’s prep for a home inspection

9) Furnace – service and repairs;

10) Water heater, softener and purifier;

11) Plumbing – drains, lines need cleaning out, leaky pipes;

12) Plumbing fixtures – leaks, cracks, functioning improperly, low water pressure;

13) Electrical – outlets, junction boxes, exposed live wires, lighting fixtures;

14) Stairs – condition of railings and steps;

15) Appliances – need to be working.

These items are part of the whole house inspection. When a purchase agreement is fully executed, then the inspection period begins. The buyer has 12 days to have all inspections completed and any requested repairs submitted to the seller. The seller then has six days to get any second opinions and quotes completed, and have an answer back to buyers. An extension may be requested by either party.

When sellers list their property for sale, they can purchase a seller’s warranty that can help protect them in the event that major repairs are discovered during the selling process.

Knowing the condition of your home will give you confidence during the inspection period and repair negotiations with the buyer, and will result in a smoother closing transaction. Contact me, Paula Randall, REALTOR, at paula@cb-nhs.com if you’d like recommendations of handyman services to fix these kinds of items prior to listing, or for an inspector to pre-inspect your home.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0