Sedum for the win

Among upright, taller sedums, ‘Autumn Joy’ is by far the most popular. Its russet blooms arrive in late summer just when the garden could use a burst of color. Flower stalks can be left until spring, offering winter interest and providing a food source to birds. A newer sedum, ‘Autumn Fire,’ has larger blossom heads and blooms longer. The stems are also stronger and stouter, so it doesn’t flop as ‘Autumn Joy’ tends to do.

Growing sedum is easy, even for the novice gardener. The roots are adapted to shallow soil and no fertilization is necessary. Sedum have few problems and rarely suffer from pests or disease. Once established, the plant is drought tolerant. Good drainage, though, is critical. If there is too much moisture, particularly standing water, the plant will die.

I’ve used sedum occasionally in container pots, then moved the plant to the garden in fall. Because they are shallow rooted, sedum can be easily lifted and moved. As a result, we are up to seven in our garden areas (there may be an eighth out there somewhere). Three species of sedum were already on the property. We added another in the front garden and three more came ‘used’ from my container pots. With the exception of several ‘Autumn Joy’ plants, all are stonecrop (creeping) sedum. None blooms at the same time, so we have sedum blooming throughout summer.

Low water and maintenance needs, long lived, wind resistant and attractive – what’s not to like? Sedums are real winners in my book.

Mari Lane Gewecke is a Master Gardener volunteer, affiliated with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus program, and a self-employed consultant.

