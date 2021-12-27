 Skip to main content
Scouts provide Christmas tree pickup for recycling
Scouts provide Christmas tree pickup for recycling

Even Christmas trees aren't immune to the pandemic-induced shortages and inflation plaguing the economy. Extreme weather and supply chain disruptions have reduced supplies of both real and artificial trees this season. American shoppers should expect to have fewer choices and pay up to 30 percent more for both types this Christmas, industry officials say.

Beginning Dec. 26, Lincoln area Boy Scout Troop 8 will provide its seventh annual Christmas Tree Pick–Up Drive in the Lincoln area.

This community service project started in 1998 with other troops joining since 2010. During this time, the combined total of trees collected in Nebraska is over 41,000. The response from many people in the area is that having a Scout collect their tree saves them time, they don’t need to venture to a recycling site, and their own vehicle stays clean.

Those interested in this service must make a reservation 24 hours in advance at www.scouting4trees.org or call 402-965-1458.

Scouts and adult volunteers will collect trees from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. except Sundays, which will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tree pick-up dates are Dec. 26 and 31, and Jan. 1, 2, 8 and 9.

The drive serves as a recycling/ecological service project. Trees are taken to area drop sites, where they are ground and chipped for mulch in parks or used as fish habitat material in area lakes. The tree drive is a great experience for participating Scouts, teaching them project planning and map reading skills and providing a needed service for the community.

