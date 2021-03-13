Sarah Browning: Warming up for spring lawn care

Wow, it’s great to see the sun, feel the warmth and lose the heaps of snow in my front yard! Although 70-plus degrees in early March could result in problems later this spring if plants come out of dormancy too soon. But, since there isn’t a great deal we can do about the weather, let’s focus instead on a few questions I’ve been getting from you in the last week. I can tell many of you are excited to get outside! Let’s start with the lawn.

Too early for grub control

First, realize it’s way too early to apply grub control or fertilizer. It’s only March! Don’t let the temperatures fool you.

Grub control should be applied from June into early July. Mature grubs present now will not be controlled well by Merit (imidacloprid), Mach 2 (halofenozide) or Scott's GrubEx (chlorantraniloprole) applications. These are preventative products which are very good at controlling the young grubs present in July and August but not mature spring grubs.

Plus, this is not a good time of year to apply chemicals. Grass is not actively growing yet and is matted in some instances. Some areas still have frozen soil. The chances of insecticides applied now being washed offsite by rain are very high.