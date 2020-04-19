Sarah Browning: Virus a threat to green industry pros

• Develop a business operation plan in the event key employees become sick or there is absenteeism due to family illness.

• Ensure sick leave policies are flexible and consistent with public health guidance. And that employees are aware of and understand your policies.

• Employers that do not currently offer sick leave to some or all of their employees may want to draft non-punitive “emergency sick leave” policies. Employers should not require a positive COVID-19 test result or a healthcare provider's note for employees to validate their or a family member's illness.

• Many landscape workers live paycheck to paycheck and would be in serious financial trouble if they couldn’t work. If workers cannot work due to illness or must be laid off temporarily, make them aware of the Nebraska Emergency Unemployment Insurance Benefit Relief – Part I, http://govdocs.nebraska.gov/docs/pilot/pubs/eofiles/20-04.pdf, & Part II, http://govdocs.nebraska.gov/docs/pilot/pubs/eofiles/20-14.pdf, which offers several benefits in the form of changes to standard unemployment policies.