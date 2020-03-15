Sarah Browning: Versatile sweet corn great for garden

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

• Corn plants have both male (tassel) and female (ear) flowers on the same plant. Every silk in the ear is attached to one kernel allowing it to receive pollen and develop. Without silks on the ear, there will be no kernels. Watch closely for the ear to start showing corn silk -- it will be ready to pick about 20 days later.

• Corn is pollinated by the wind so plant in blocks of rows of a single hybrid (as opposed to fewer, longer rows) for good pollination and well-filled ears. Note which type of corn you will be growing because some corn seeds need to be isolated from other types of corn categories for good corn ear development.

• Choose a location that has at least six hours of sunlight a day.

• Be sure your corn plants receive about 1 inch of water per week. It is important for best ear and kernel development to keep plants watered during the drier times of the season.

• Corn are heavy feeders, especially of nitrogen. Pale green leaves are a sign of nitrogen deficiency. Purple-tinged leaves are a sign of phosphorus deficiency. It is recommended to add fertilizer throughout the growing season if your soil is deficient.

• Corn plants have shallow roots that can be damaged with deep weeding, so lightly hoe or hand weed the area.