Sarah Browning: Veggie winners bring color, flavor to garden

This year All-America Selections announces seven national and two heartland vegetable award winners. To see pictures of these and other great plants visit the All-America Selection website, www.all-americaselections.org. Consider trying one of these great cultivars this year by purchasing seeds or transplants.

National winners

Cucumber "Green Light": This little beauty is an excellent mini cucumber, said many of the AAS judges. Yield was higher than the comparison varieties with more attractive fruit, earlier maturity and superior eating quality. Grow on stakes or poles for a productive, easy-to-harvest vertical garden that will yield 40 or more spineless fruits per plant. Pick the fruits when they’re small, between 3 and 4 inches long, and you’ll be rewarded with great tasting cucumbers, even without peeling. Succession plantings will ensure a summer-long harvest. Fun fact: This cucumber is parthenocarpic, meaning the flowers are all female and the fruits are seedless without needing to be pollinated. Sources: Park Seed, Totally Tomatoes.