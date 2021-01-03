Sarah Browning: Using LED Lights for Houseplants and Transplants

One example of an LED light strip providing these wavelengths, is the Lightimetunnel LED Plant Grow Light Strips - Full Spectrum, cost $37.99 for 4-15” light strips, which can be connected end to end. These types of light strips are becoming the standard for indoor production of lettuce, greens or herbs and can easily be used when growing your transplants for next year’s garden. Many similar products by other manufacturers are also good options.

An example of a floor lamp for larger houseplants is the AgroBrite Hydrofarm Floor Plant Light, cost $59.09, but many good floor light options are available. Others have three or more light heads that can be directed and adjusted to provide light for several plants.

Tips on Using Supplemental Lighting

When growing transplants or seedlings in the winter months, position lights 3-6 inches above plant leaves and raise the lights as plants grow. Follow the instructions for your light system to determine correct placement and look for the signs of low light in plant growth listed above to determine if your lights are too far away.

Note: Reference to commercial products or trade names is made with the understanding that no discrimination is intended. These products are listed as examples only. No endorsement by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is implied.