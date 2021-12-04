Sarah Browning: Tree tips are to buy local and water often

Place the tree trunk in a pail of water until you bring it inside to decorate, and don't let the pail go dry. Your tree is still alive, even though it has been cut from its root system; it needs water to prevent the needles from drying and the boughs from drooping.

Before bringing the tree indoors, make another fresh cut to the base of the trunk to ensure that your tree has the best water up-take ability while it is in your home.

When choosing a location for the tree, use common sense safety precautions by keeping it away from heat sources such as fireplaces, TVs, radiators and air ducts, and never have open flames on or near a Christmas tree.

When you bring the tree inside, keep the base of the trunk in water. A Christmas tree may absorb a gallon or more of water daily depending on its size and condition. Providing plenty of water will keep the tree fresh and maintain the aroma throughout the season. Fresh cut trees, if cared for properly, can last four or five weeks indoors.

Myths abound about additives to the water to keep your tree fresh, but research has found that plain water is best. Commercial preservative mixes, aspirin, sugar, and other common home remedies don't provide any benefits.