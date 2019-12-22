Sarah Browning: Tools make great gifts for the gardener

Shovels

I use two types of shovel in my landscape – a standard round-headed shovel and a straight-blade tile spade. The pointed tip of the round-headed shovel makes it easier to dig into hard soil or dense organic matter (which is common in my zoysia grass lawn), while the straight-bladed tile spade works best for me to edge my landscaping beds. But it's amazing how many different shovel designs there are, each with a specific feature or function. I’m now looking at a couple new shovel designs to try in my landscape – the Earth Talon and HERshovel.

The head of the Earth Talon shovel looks like a bear’s claw to me. It features a 2-inch pointed tip meant to focus your efforts and make digging in hard or rocky soil easier.

Another great alternative, especially to save wear and tear on women’s arms or wrists, is the HERshovel. The head of this shovel is a standard rounded-head, but it has a shorter handle and a large D-shaped grip, which allows gardeners to use both hands at once or any grip that is most comfortable.

Check both out on the Gardening Products Review website, https://gardeningproductsreview.com/category/digging-2/shovels-spades/.

I’ll admit, even for a garden nerd like me, a shovel isn’t the best gift to find under my Christmas tree, but a gift certificate is always another good option along with a cute card for the gardener in your life -- “Digging you during the holidays and all year round.”

Sarah Browning is an extension educator with Nebraska Extension. To ask a question or reach her, call 402-441-7180 or write to her at sarah.browning@unl.edu or 444 Cherrycreek Road, Lincoln, NE 68528.

