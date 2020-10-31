Sarah Browning: Time for windbreak site preparation and ordering seedlings

* Residential sites -- Since windbreak plantings are spaced more closely together than trees or shrubs in landscape plantings, it is beneficial to till tree-planting strips. This eliminates grass competition, allowing the seedlings to be more vigorous in the early years following planting, makes mowing easier and minimizes mower damage to young trees. Drip irrigation can be installed to make watering easier. Finally, after planting, apply 3-4 inches of wood chip mulch the entire length of the tree-planting strip.

* Sloped areas -- Till tree-planting strips to prevent unnecessary erosion. Delay disking or tilling until just before planting to conserve soil moisture, control early spring weeds and reduce the potential for erosion damage.

* Farm plantings -- In areas that have been cultivated for crops in the past, little or no preparation is needed. If weeds are present, the land may require a single disking before planting. Otherwise, plant directly into the previous year's crop stubble. Avoid exposing erodible soils to the wind. If erosion is a threat over the winter, plant a fall cover crop. Next spring, treat the existing vegetation with herbicide and plant the windbreak directly into the cover crop residue.