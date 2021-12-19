Sarah Browning: The joys of a good snowfall

We’ve had our first taste of winter but while opinions may vary on the desirability of snow -- particularly the amount that falls! -- snow actually has several benefits for landscapes and gardens.

Soil insulation

The term “blanket of snow” is a good description for snow’s insulating effect for underlying soil. Fresh, uncompacted snow contains a high percentage of trapped air, making it an excellent thermal insulator. This property of snow has been recognized for hundreds, perhaps even thousands, of years, with snow being banked against homes, cabins or barns to provide extra insulation. As snow depth increases, so does it’s insulating effect.

Thick snow cover slows the freezing of river or lake ice, and it has the same effect on soil. Snow traps existing heat in the soil and limits the depth of frozen soil. Without snow, very cold temperatures can freeze the soil deeper and deeper.

Nebraska’s winter temperatures typically fluctuate, with unseasonably warm periods followed by cold. Soil temperatures follow air temperature, getting warmer then colder, resulting in a cycle of freeze and thaw.