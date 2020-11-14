Sarah Browning: Thanksgiving favorite easy to grow

It's also easy to grow your own slips, Place a sweet potato root on its side in a container and place moist sand around it. About three quarters of the tuber should be buried in the sand.

Place the container in a warm location and give it about six weeks for the root to develop new growth shoots. Each tuber can easily produce four or five slips. Keep the sand moist during this time, but don’t allow it to become waterlogged.

Pull shoots from the root or cut them off about 1 inch above the soil line when they reach 6 to 8 inches tall. Cutting the shoots prevents rot diseases from entering the root while it continues to produce additional shoots.

Slips do not need roots before they are planted in the garden. They will quickly develop roots of their own once planted in warm, moist soil. After harvesting the slips, loosely tie them in bundles and place the cut ends in water until they can be planted.

A 10-foot row of healthy sweet potato plants, which would include 12 plants if planted on a 12-inch spacing, will produce approximately 6 to 15 pounds of tubers. This gives you some idea of how many plants or slips will be needed for your family.