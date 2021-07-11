Sarah Browning: Sweet corn, earworm seasons here

Control in the home garden

There are several options for controlling corn earworm in the home garden, but if you’d rather not use insecticides you can always just cut off the damaged parts of infested ears, as the portion not fed on by the caterpillar is still perfectly good.

Plant early: Sweet corn harvested before mid-August will have fewer, or no, earworms. Check the number of days from seed to harvest on the seed package and look for those that can be harvested in less than 70 days. Plant as early as soil temperatures are right for seed germination, typically 55 degrees for standard sweet corn and 65 degrees for supersweet cultivars.

Experiment with cultivars: Try using a variety of sweet corn cultivars and planting dates to find which combination gives the most control. Corn varieties with tight husks at the ear tips are naturally more resistant to earworms.

Natural enemies: There are a number of natural enemies that attack corn earworm eggs. A number of tiny wasps parasitize the eggs, while minute pirate bugs eats the eggs. There are also wasps that attack corn earworm larvae and pupae, however, these beneficial insects are not numerous enough to provide acceptable control.