Sarah Browning: Sunflower is the flower of the year

This year the National Garden Bureau features the sunflower as its annual flower of the year.

Sunflowers originated in the Americas, and domestic seeds dating back to 2,100 B.C. have been found in Mexico. Native Americans grew sunflowers as a crop, and explorers eventually brought the flowers to Europe in the 1500s.

Over the next few centuries, sunflowers became increasingly popular on the European and Asian continents, with Russian farmers growing over 2 million acres in the early 19th century, most of which was used to manufacture sunflower oil.

Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh famously painted a world-renowned still-life series of sunflowers. His sunflower paintings are so famous, the Van Gogh museum has teamed up with the breeder of Sunrich sunflowers to create the “Sunrich-Van Gogh’s Favorite” label of sunflowers.

Sunflowers can be annuals, Helianthus annuus, or perennial, Helianthus maximiliani, but most modern sunflowers are annuals.

Single stem vs. branching sunflowers

Single-stem sunflower varieties are best for high-density plantings and produce consistently beautiful flowers on tall stems. Succession planting will be needed for continuous blooms throughout the season.