Sarah Browning: Stop the march of the armyworms

Some insects only sporadically cause problems in lawns and landscapes. They are there every year but usually in such low numbers that they can easily be overlooked. Fall armyworm is one such insect, but it appears they will not go unnoticed this year.

There are actually several species of armyworm, including common and yellowstriped, but the dominant species this year is fall armyworm, Spodoptera frugiperda. Armyworms get their common name from their tendency to move in large groups, or armies, of caterpillars.

What are they?

Fall armyworm is the caterpillar larva of a moth. It’s a tropical species, seldom surviving winter in the United States, even in the Gulf Coast states. But the adult moths are good flyers and migrate north every year from their overwintering sites in the extreme southern tips of Texas and Florida, as well as Mexico and Central America, often establishing themselves as far north as New England by early summer.

Adult moths are similar to cutworm moths, having dark gray forewings mottled with lighter and darker patches. Their wingspan is about 1.5 inches, and they have a whitish patch near the wing tip.