Sarah Browning: Sprouts a fast and year round treat

After 12 to 16 hours, drain off the water. Rinse the seeds with more lukewarm water and drain them again thoroughly. From this point on, you will not let the seeds or sprouts soak in water again. Cover the top of the jar with cheesecloth, holding it in place with a screw-on ring or a heavy rubber band. The cheesecloth will hold the seeds in the jar while you pour off water later in the process.

Place the jar on its side to distribute the seeds evenly. Keep the jar in a dark place at room temperature, 68 to 72 degrees. Continue to rinse the seeds two to four times a day until the sprouts are the desired length. This may take three to six days, depending on the kind of seed and the length of sprout desired. After rinsing, be sure always to drain off all excess water; seeds left in water will ferment and spoil.

Just before you’re ready to use the sprouts, you can “green them up” by placing the jar in a sunny window for a few hours. But don’t leave them in sun too long, or they will get tough and bitter.

When sprouts are the right size, wash them thoroughly to remove the seed husks. Then you can use the sprouts in salads and sandwiches, stir-fry, soup, stew and casseroles.

Storing sprouts