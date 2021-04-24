Sarah Browning: Spring frost an unwelcome visitor

Woody plants, fruit trees

The new growth on many trees and shrubs can tolerate temperatures in the low 30s and upper 20s. Damage is most likely to appear if temperatures drop into the middle 20s or below, and, fortunately, it did not get that cold in the Lincoln area.

Damaged leaves at first appear water-soaked and may be darker green in color. Within a few days the leaves will dry up and may become black or brown, although sometimes they retain their green color for several days. Later in spring, as partially damaged leaves open, browning or leaf tatter caused by freeze injury to the leaf tissues while still in the bud may be seen. In fact this condition has a name -- oak tatters. When leaves fully enlarge later in the season, this old freeze damage injury may appear to homeowners as insect or disease problems, however, pesticides should not be applied to "control" the injury.

However, flower buds are less cold tolerant than leaves and many trees -- magnolia, forsythia, ornamental pear, wild plum and crabapple -- were actively blooming during April 19-21's freezing nights. The flowers of tender plants like magnolia are usually the first affected and may have been killed completely -- turning brown and wilted -- but this should not cause any serious or lingering effects on the tree’s overall health.