Eastern Nebraska tends to have high soil pH, also known as alkaline soil, which can cause problems for some plants, like river birch, pin oak, big-leaf hydrangeas and blueberries to name a few. Alkaline soil reduces the availability of certain plant nutrients, resulting in deficiency symptoms.
Other conditions contributing to chlorosis include the following:
• Wet compacted soil with poor oxygen penetration.
• Root damage reducing a tree’s ability to pull up existing nutrients. Roots buried too deeply in the soil also don’t function at peak efficiency and can contribution to chlorosis.
• High nitrogen or phosphorus levels in the soil can bind up the available iron, preventing it from being available for tree roots to absorb.
Chlorosis symptoms
Chlorosis is characterized by light green or yellow leaves with darker green veins. As the deficiency worsens, leaves become scorched and brown around the edges or between the leaf veins. Severe deficiency can cause branch dieback and, if left untreated, cause death of the tree over the course of several years.
Iron is the most commonly deficient nutrient, but the same symptoms can be caused by manganese deficiency, too. Leaf tissue and soil testing is the only way to accurately determine which is the cause. For this reason, some chlorosis products used by arborists contain both iron and manganese.
Chlorosis treatments
There are several methods for treating chlorosis, each with its own advantages and disadvantages.
Broadcast sulfur applications to the soil: Intended to lower the soil pH and convert the existing natural iron to a form more easily absorbed by tree roots. Advantages -- relatively inexpensive and can be done by homeowners with a fertilizer spreader. Disadvantages -- changing soil pH is difficult and happens slowly.
Iron chelate application to the soil: Chelated forms of iron are more easily absorbed by tree roots. Look for products like Fertilome Chelated Iron EDDHA 6%. These products are dissolved in water and poured around the base of the tree. Advantages -- can be effective and are easy to apply. Disadvantages -- expensive and have a short-term effect, usually only one year.
Trunk injections or implants: These products place iron directly into a tree’s trunk via holes drilled in the root flare. Advantage -- highly effective at treating chlorosis for one to three years. Disadvantage -- causes physical damage to the tree each time it is treated. Injections should only be done by certified arborists trained in the procedure.
Whitcomb Method: A grid of holes is drilled in the soil beneath the tree’s canopy and filled with three products, sulfur, a complete fertilizer and a micronutrient fertilizer. Advantages -- can be very effective and provide long-term chlorosis control. Disadvantage -- the initial treatment is labor intensive. It can also be difficult to find the required micronutrient product.
Iron nails, shavings or other forms of solid iron buried in the soil are not effective at treating chlorosis in alkaline soil. As the iron breaks down, it is tied up by the soil chemistry just as the naturally occurring iron is.
If trees in your landscape have a history of chlorosis, now is a great time to develop a treatment plan for this growing season.
For more information on treatment options for chlorosis:
• Chlorosis of Trees in Eastern Nebraska – go.unl.edu/east-chlorosis
• Chlorosis of Trees in Central and Western Nebraska – go.unl.edu/west-chlorosis
Reference to commercial products is made with the understanding that no discrimination is intended and no endorsement by Nebraska Extension is implied. Mention does not imply approval or constitute endorsement by Nebraska Extension. Nor does it imply discrimination against other similar products.
What is Arbor Day? Here's the meaning behind day for trees
It literally means tree day
The Latin word for tree is arbor. True to its name, Arbor Day celebrates the preservation and planting of trees.
Arbor Day started in Nebraska
Nebraska was the first U.S. state in the US to observe it as a formal holiday in 1872. However, the Arbor Day Foundation, based in Nebraska, says "tree planting festivals are as old as civilization."
In 1872, Julius Sterling Morton, a newspaper editor and former U.S. secretary of agriculture, submitted a resolution to Nebraska's State Board of Agriculture to set aside one day dedicated to planting trees. After the board passed the resolution, more than one million trees were planted on the first official celebration of the day on April 10, 1872.
In 1885, Nebraska moved the holiday to April 22 in honor of Morton's birthday. The event eventually spread to all 50 states and other countries, including Australia, Brazil and Canada.
Nixon recognized it as a holiday
In 1972, former President Richard Nixon declared National Arbor Day to be celebrated on the last Friday in April. However, some states have designated different dates to ensure the trees are planted at the best time for growth.
"The planting of trees is an action that yields a long-range benefit on generations to come," Nixon, who created the Environmental Protection Agency, wrote in his proclamation. "Arbor Day uniquely symbolizes the truth that the earth belongs to every generation, not just ours."
Trees offer tons of benefits
Morton and his wife sought to plant trees in Nebraska to increase the amount of shade from the hot prairie sun. Trees also served as windbreaks, fuel and building materials.
Today, trees provide wildlife habitat, erosion control and natural beauty, the Arbor Day Foundation says.
In addition, they offer huge benefits when it comes to absorbing atmospheric carbon dioxide, which is the main driver of climate change.
Sarah Browning is an extension educator with Nebraska Extension. To ask a question or reach her, call 402-441-7180 or write to her at sarah.browning@unl.edu or 444 Cherrycreek Road, Lincoln, NE 68528. Learn more about Nebraska Extension at Extension.unl.edu.