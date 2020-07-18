Sarah Browning: Smart watering saves lawns, environment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It feels like August's "dog days of summer" are already here, as we and our landscapes suffer through a continuation of July's hot and dry conditions. When dry summer conditions occur, applying simple water conservation practices is beneficial for both homeowners and the environment. Instead of running up high water bills or allowing lawns to become dry and discolored, compromise by working with nature.

Watering tips

Water plants deeply, but infrequently, when irrigation is needed. Try to keep soil moist about a half-inch deeper than the deepest living roots or, if the root depth is unknown, to 8 or 9 inches into the ground. During July and August turfgrasses and ornamental plants require 1 to 1.5 inches of water per week to remain green and actively growing. A good watering schedule for lawns on clay soil would be two, or at most three, weekly applications. Lawns and landscapes with sandy soil may require more frequent applications.

Woody plants should be watered more deeply, 12 to 18 inches, and infrequently, every 10 to 14 days when daytime temperatures are consistently in the 90s, to promote good root growth and health.