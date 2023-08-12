Late summer and fall are an exciting time in the garden. Harvest is in full swing, perennials can be divided, lawns can be overseeded and so much more!

It’s a shame to miss this window of opportunity to “upgrade” your landscape. There’s work to be done – that’s for sure – but focusing on the most important tasks first and tackling them in the right order will save work in the long run.

So, what’s first? Harvesting and preserving of fruits and vegetables is going on right now, but do you need tips on the safest methods for preserving your harvest?

Lawn overseeding will begin this week – Aug. 15 – and continue through Sept. 15. If you have questions about the best way to succeed when overseeding, then here’s a great opportunity.

Join the GRO Big Red Team

Starting Aug. 15, Nebraska Extension offers a three-part webinar series to help you with your late-summer garden tasks. Join our lawn and landscape management experts to ask your questions and get geared up for this exciting time in the lawn, garden and landscape. These programs are free and open to everyone. Register at go.unl.edu/grobigred.

Aug. 15: Lawn Care for Healthy Lawns and Rehabilitating Languishing Lawns. Whether your lawn is healthy or struggling, there are many best practices to ensure it remains a vibrant part of the overall landscape. This program will provide information on when to fertilize, how to water, the importance of aeration, controlling weeds and how to return an ailing lawn to health. Presenter: John Fech, Nebraska Extension Educator.

Aug. 22: Safely Preserve Foods. Whether canning, freezing or dehydrating, preserving foods at home is a great way to use up produce, build food storage and save time. Join Nancy as she provides established and trusted research-based food preservation information, while maintaining nutritional value, texture and flavor. Presenter: Nancy Urbanec, Nebraska Extension Educator.

Aug. 29: Fall Landscape Playbook. Fall is a great time to get many landscape tasks accomplished. Join us for a discussion of four common landscape projects listed in order of attack, including fall weed control, dividing perennials, tree and shrub planting and composting. Presenter: Sarah Browning, Nebraska Extension Educator.

Water Dogs – Update Your Lawn Irrigation Skills

Water Dogs is another program offering for those in the Lancaster County area. Did you know that how often and how deeply your lawn is irrigated throughout the summer has a huge impact on lawn health? The best technique is to water very deeply but infrequently, but what does that mean? How deep and what does “infrequently” mean when temperatures may vary from the 60s to 95-plus during any week?

Join us for a Water Dogs program this fall to get answers, including the following.

• How much water does my grass really need?

• How often should a lawn be watered?

• Is soil compaction affecting my lawn's health?

• What’s the best fertilization schedule for my lawn?

• What difference will changing my watering practices really have on my lawn? Plan to join us and I’ll show you!

Water Dogs programs are free and open to the public.

When: Saturday Aug. 19, at 10 a.m. CT.

Thursday, Sept. 14, 6:30 p.m. CT.

Where: Nebraska Extension in Lancaster County conference rooms

444 Cherrycreek Road, Lincoln

Get your late summer and fall off to a great start by increasing your skills with several important landscape tasks. Your landscape will reward you next spring!

