Sarah Browning: Serviceberries add to any landscape

Whether for fruit production, habitat or beauty, serviceberry is an excellent addition to any landscape. You might know these plants by other names such as Juneberry, named for the month when fruits ripen, sarviceberry, and shadbush, referring to the plants bloom time "when the shad (river herring) run."

There are about 20 plant species within the serviceberry genus, Amelanchier, native to temperate regions in North America, Europe and China.

The greatest variety within this genus is found in North America, where at least one species is native to every state within the United States except Hawaii. For example, Saskatoon serviceberry is native to the Great Plains from Manitoba and Saskatchewan to Nebraska. Allegheny serviceberry is native from Newfoundland to Georgia and Alabama, west to Michigan and Kansas.

Serviceberry has so many great characteristics, it's amazing that we don't find one in every yard. They produce clusters of small white flowers in spring, followed by blueberry-sized green fruits ripening in June to a dark purplish-black.

In summer plants have clean, medium-green foliage, meaning they are not attacked by many leaf-feeding insects so their foliage stays nice-looking all summer. They also have a nice fall color, ranging from yellow to apricot-orange to deep dusty red. What's not to love?