Sarah Browning: Seed selection a great winter activity

This is a great time of year for gardeners – the mailbox is full of seed and plant catalogs, and we get the joy of considering hundreds of new plants we could try in our gardens this year. Here are some tips to keep in mind as you peruse your catalogs and decide which plants to try in your garden this summer.

Purchase from a reputable company

Ask gardening friends for their recommendations on seed companies or check out the National Garden Bureau’s retail members, https://ngb.org/shop-our-members/. This ensures you get fresh seeds with a good germination percentage, plants in good condition after shipping and good customer service.

Some companies specialize in specific types of plants, which can be great if you’re looking for a really deep selection of tomatoes (Totally Tomatoes), more choices in onions than the red or white sets you find at the garden centers in spring (Dixondale Farms) or only heirloom plants (Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds).

Order early