Sarah Browning: Rosemary another scent of the season

Sometimes in eastern Nebraska plants located in very protected locations or those given extra winter protection can survive outside from year to year. But this doesn’t just happen; it requires extra work and experienced care.

In the summer garden, rosemary prefers a sunny, sheltered location with very well-drained, dry, and almost gravelly, slightly acidic soil.

Arp is a common cultivar, originated by Madalene Hill from Arp, Texas, and is one of the most winter hardy types (Zone 6). It has light blue flowers on upright 3-foot tall plants.

Winter protection

The biggest threat to rosemary’s winter survival is wet, poorly drained winter soil, leading to root rot. Make sure the chosen garden site has soil that continues to be well-drained in winter.

Plants can also be killed by temperatures below their cold tolerance, so locate your rosemary plant close to the house on the south or west side. In these locations, plants benefit from retained and reflected winter warmth from your home's foundation. Their roots are more cold-hardy then the top-growth, but they still need protection. In fall, mulch roots with 5 to 6 inches of wood chips to provide additional protection.