Sarah Browning: Pumpkin-on-a-stick is really eggplant

Just in time for Halloween! This is no April Fool’s joke, pumpkin-on-a-stick is actually the name of a plant. Next summer, this would be a great plant to try, especially if you are trying to get your kids interested in gardening. Stems can be used like bittersweet for fall decorations.

So what is it really?

Also known as mock tomato, pumpkin tree or pumpkin bush, Solanum integrifolium is actually an edible type of eggplant also grown for it’s ornamental characteristics. Botanically, it’s in the nightshade family along with tomato, potato, peppers and eggplant. Additional common names, including Hmong Eggplant, Red China Eggplant and Scarlet Chinese Eggplant, are a little more accurate and reflect the plant’s origins in Thailand. It was brought to America as an ornamental in the 1800s.

It’s easy to understand all the common-name confusion, though, since the ornamental fruits start out looking like small flat green tomatoes, although they lack a solid interior like normal tomatoes. They have heavily ribbed sides and eventually reach 2 to 5 inches in diameter. As they mature their coloration goes from apple green to scarlet making them look even more like little tomatoes.