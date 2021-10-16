Sarah Browning: Protecting your patio plants

Protecting large plants is a bigger challenge, but it can be done. Covering the plant and the container thoroughly can help protect the plant. However, if the plant is too tender for our climate or if the winter is unusually harsh, even these measures may not be adequate.

To aid in the success of the plant, select plants hardy for our area and make every effort to be sure the plant is going into the winter in a healthy state. Continue watering the plant through the fall. Do not fertilize after mid-summer. Woody plants should be encouraged to gradually cease growth and harden off in preparation for winter.

Wrapping a container

After the first hard frost, when the plant has lost most of its leaves, begin the process of winter protection. Gently tie together the branches so they won't be damaged when you pack insulating material around them. Water the tree thoroughly and mulch the top of the soil with several inches of straw or leaves.