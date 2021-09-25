Sarah Browning: Planting with (root) flare

Planting depth was not recognized as a major tree health problem until recent years. But foresters and nursery staffers now know that if a tree's root system is buried too deeply in the soil overall root growth is reduced, and tree health, for the rest of that tree's life, is compromised.

How do tree production methods contribute to planting depth problems? When young tree whips are planted mechanically in fields, they need to be placed deep in the soil for them to stand upright. So trees often start off too deep in the field. Likewise, trees grown in pots are sometimes placed too deep in the soil, and if gardeners don't remove the excess at planting, the tree is doomed to root problems once it's in the ground.

Problems that originated in the field or production nursery continue in the landscape if trees are not planted properly. Many trees are planted by simply digging a hole no wider than the root ball. No soil is removed from the top of the root ball.

The root ball of a balled-and-burlap tree is commonly placed several inches above the existing soil line in an effort to position the tree's root flare at the proper depth. This is done because it's easier to move a large tree's root ball while the burlap is still in place and to protect the root ball from damage.