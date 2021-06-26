Sarah Browning: Picking right plants for right places

We often get carried away when looking at plants in the garden center or plant catalogs. A particularly attractive plant is so tempting, we buy first then try to figure out where it will survive in our landscape. As a result, gardeners often end up with a mish-mash of plants with different growing requirements, which they try to fulfill in their landscape beds.

To make plant care easier and plants healthier, it’s better to critically assess the garden site first and plant options second. Focus primarily on the amount of sun a site receives, soil quality, wind exposure and amount of natural soil moisture.

Sun requirements

What exactly does the plant tag mean when it says a plant needs full sun? Or partial sun? Understanding sunlight exposure terms and applying these guidelines to your landscape will make your plants healthier.

Full sun is typically defined as a minimum of 6 hours full, direct sun per day but can be much higher. In midsummer, full-sun locations receive 10 to 12 hours of intense sunlight. Many plants are fully adapted to growing in full sun, but others will develop scorched or yellow leaves when they get too much sun.