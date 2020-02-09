Sarah Browning: Oystershell scale a tough-to-spot threat

Oystershell scale is a very secretive little insect that usually goes unnoticed. But despite its tiny size, this insect can cause significant damage in trees or shrubs. Some gardeners aren’t even aware the insects are present as they prune out dead branches the insects have killed. If you had branches die on a rose, dogwood or lilac shrub last year, inspect the base of branches for the presence of oystershell scale.

Description

Scale insects are very unusual little critters, classified in the order Hemiptera, which also includes insects such as aphids, leafhoppers and cicadas. Insects in this group all have sucking mouth parts. There are over 8,000 species of scale insects, but oystershell scale is one of the most common in Nebraska landscapes. It’s named for the look and shape of the female insect’s hard, protective shell, which resembles a tiny, 1/16 to 1/8 inch, elongated oystershell.

Oystershell scale can be found on ash, maple, lilac, cotoneaster, dogwood, poplar, willow; fruits such as apple, pear, apricot, plum, raspberry, currant and grape; and many other hardwood trees and shrubs. The insects are not obvious and can build up large numbers on trunks and twigs before being noticed. A heavy infestation will weaken the affected plant, causing it to drop leaves. Branch and plant death may result from large-scale infestations.